Man accused of assaulting woman during domestic incident

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Waddington man is accused of biting a woman’s hand and breaking nose with a cell phone.
State police say the victim’s chin and both eye sockets were bruised when 31-year-old Joshua Kerr allegedly hit her with the phone.
He also tried to prevent her from leaving a room in the Waddington home during the incident on Saturday.
The victim was treated for the face and bite wounds at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Kerr was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned virtually in Waddington town court and was released to appear in that court again at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.