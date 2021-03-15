Man accused of assaulting woman during domestic incident

Man accused of assaulting woman during domestic incident
Police lights (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | March 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 11:56 AM

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Waddington man is accused of biting a woman’s hand and breaking nose with a cell phone.

State police say the victim’s chin and both eye sockets were bruised when 31-year-old Joshua Kerr allegedly hit her with the phone.

He also tried to prevent her from leaving a room in the Waddington home during the incident on Saturday.

The victim was treated for the face and bite wounds at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Kerr was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned virtually in Waddington town court and was released to appear in that court again at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.