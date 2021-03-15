Marion E. Daniels, 93, of DeGrasse

Marion was born on May 25, 1927 in Fine to the late Ernest and Laura (Terry) Hubbard. She attended the Oswegatchie School and married Albert Daniels on June 25, 1948 at the Edwards Methodist Parsonage. The couple lived in Fine until moving to DeGrasse in 1960 and built their home on the Dana Hill Road in 1998. Albert passed away on March 22, 2003.