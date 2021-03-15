1 new COVID death, 32 new cases reported in region

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death was reported Monday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 32 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported one new COVID death Monday. Since the pandemic began, 28 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 11 new cases were reported since Friday. The county has had a total of 1,854 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 3 people are hospitalized and 49 are in isolation.
Another 122 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,777 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
There were 14 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,779 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Four people are hospitalized; 139 people are in mandatory isolation and 226 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,554 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
No new deaths were reported Monday in the county. The death toll remains at 92.
Officials also reported 7 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,471 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 143 cases are active and 7 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 6,328 cases have been released from isolation.
