Oscar Nominations Announced

The weirdest award season ever continues. I am not exactly sure how the criteria and requirements for elgibility changed with these movies streaming at the same time as theaterical release but the Oscars are moving forward.
Here are some bullet points - click on the EW link below for more complete coverage.
Glenn Close receives her eighth Oscar Nomination - making her the most nominated living actor without a win - tied with the late, brilliant, Peter O’Toole. Close was nominated for the netflix flick, Hillbilly Elegy, which exactly didn’t receive stellar reviews. Some think her performance is over done and bad - she was nominated for a Razzie Award for the same performance.
Chadwick Boseman is posed for a posthumous win for his leading performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
For the first time ever, two women are nominated for best director (out of five slots). Chloe Zhoe for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. Zhoe, who won the Golden Globe is the favoirte. If she were to win it would be only the second time a woman has won the Oscar for best director. Kathryn Bigelow, for The Hurtlocker (2009) being the first.
Criticized in the past for lack of diversity, The Academy appreantly got the message: there are several nominations for people of color, and a record number of Asian nominaitons in several categories.
