Oscar Nominations Announced

For the first time ever, two women are nominated for best director (out of five slots). Chloe Zhoe for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. Zhoe, who won the Golden Globe is the favoirte. If she were to win it would be only the second time a woman has won the Oscar for best director. Kathryn Bigelow, for The Hurtlocker (2009) being the first.