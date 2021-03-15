Police escort will guide Peyton Morse home

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peyton Morse is coming home.
He’s the 21-year-old firefighter who suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise.
People gathered Sunday in front of the LaFargeville Fire Department -- where he was a volunteer -- to remember him.
With a state police escort, a procession carrying his body will leave the Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton between 11:30 a.m. and noon today (Monday) and carry his body north on Interstate 81.
Once it reaches Watertown, the procession will leave I-81 on exit 45, turn onto Arsenal Street, travel to South Massey Street, and turn right to pass by Watertown’s primary fire station.
The procession continues to Cummings Funeral Home on Sterling Street.
Calling hours for Peyton Morse will be held Thursday, March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.
Morse’s funeral mass will be celebrated at the church Friday at 11 a.m.
Morse was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise on March 3. He had been participating in an 11-week training course at the State Academy of Fire Science Training in Montour Falls.
