Police look for 2 snowmobilers accused of throwing bricks at a house

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are looking for 2 snowmobilers who allegedly threw bricks at a house in Waddington last month.
Troopers on Monday released pictures of the suspects in hopes someone can identify them.
Troopers were called to a home on Linden Avenue on February 20 for a report of criminal mischief.
According to police, 2 people on snowmobiles drove through the victim’s yard at approximately 10 p.m. and threw bricks at the house, causing damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Blackmer 518-873-2776.
