Roland J. Donato, 81, of Watertown

He was a communicant of Holy Family Church, an usher, and active volunteer for bingo and the May Festival. Roland was a life member of Elks Lodge 496 and a member of the Purchasing Managers Assoc. at Black Clawson. He enjoyed camping, cruises, Friday fish fries, being a handyman, and the family cottage on Pillar Point. The couple spent winters in Isle of Palms, SC. He enjoyed traveling, which included Hawaii, Panama, and the Caribbean, and also Disney World with his grandchildren. His time with family and friends was precious to him. He will always be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He was a best friend to many. Rollie was looking forward to the birth of his first great grandchild, Rylee Marie, in July