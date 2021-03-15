Samaritan offers public vaccine clinic Wednesday

Samaritan Medical Center (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | March 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 1:07 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Samaritan Medical Center this week for anyone who is eligible.

It’s from 6 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

The hospital was told by the state Department of Health that it needs to use up its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines by Thursday.

They received 300 doses last week and have 200 left.

There’s a link on Samaritan’s Facebook page for people to sign up.

Samaritan officials expect the appointments to fill up quickly.

