Samaritan offers public vaccine clinic Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Samaritan Medical Center this week for anyone who is eligible.
It’s from 6 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
The hospital was told by the state Department of Health that it needs to use up its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines by Thursday.
They received 300 doses last week and have 200 left.
There’s a link on Samaritan’s Facebook page for people to sign up.
Samaritan officials expect the appointments to fill up quickly.
