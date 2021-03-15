Should Cuomo resign? Half of New Yorkers say ‘no’ in recent poll

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Half of New Yorkers disagree with the many politicians calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.
And while his overall approval rating is low, a majority are happy with the way he’s handled the pandemic.
A Siena College poll released Monday shows that 50 percent of those surveyed say the governor should not resign.
While 35 percent say he should resign and a similar number say he can no longer be effective as governor, 48 percent believe he can continue to be effective in the job,
There’s no consensus whether the governor has committed sexual harassment. Forty-one percent haven’t decided, 35 percent say he has and 24 percent say he hasn’t.
Most New Yorkers – by a 57-32 percent margin – are satisfied with the governor’s apology in connection with the alleged harassment, including 59 percent of women.
Aside from the way Cuomo has handled COVID-related nursing home death data, voters still approve of the way he’s handled the pandemic, 60-33 percent, about the same as last month’s 61-34 percent.
While disapproving of the handling of nursing home data 22-66 percent, voters give the governor good grades for communicating, providing accurate information, his reopening plans, and managing the vaccine rollout.
Cuomo’s overall favorability fell significantly from a month ago, as has support for reelection.
His 43-45 percent favorability rating is down from 56-39 percent in February. His job performance rating is 46-52 percent, down from 51-47 percent last month.
As of right now, 34 percent of voters say they are prepared to reelect Cuomo if he runs in 2022 and 52 percent say they would prefer someone else, down significantly from 46-45 percent in February.
The poll was conducted March 8-12 among 805 New York State registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percent.
