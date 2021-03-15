SMC now allowing emergency room, inpatient visits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is now allowing inpatient visitors into the hospital.
This marks the first time since October that visitors will be allowed to visit their loved ones, but there are some limitations.
Each patient will only be allowed to have one visitor per day between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and there is no visitation for COVID-19 patients.
Emergency room patients will be allowed a visitor as well beginning Wednesday.
“Knowing we’re at a point where we feel safe for our patients and for our staff to allow people back into our facilities to visit their loved ones, it’s very important to their care. But we had to get to a spot where we all felt very safe to do that,” said Leslie DiStefano, director of communications and public relations.
DiStefano says SMC felt comfortable with the move because of declining COVID cases, increased testing, and the vaccine’s availability.
River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is now allowing 1 visitor per day to patients on the acute/swing bed unit and ambulatory surgery unit. Prior arrangements need to be made.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.