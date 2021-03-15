State cancels August Regents exams, adopts plan for June tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state announced Monday that this August’s Regents exams for high school students are canceled.
It’s an effort to ease graduation requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Regents also adopted other emergency regulations to give students and teachers some flexibility as they deal with remote and in-person learning.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Education said states are not allowed to cancel federally-mandated standardized tests this year.
However, the department said states would be allowed to apply for waivers for some exams.
New York requested that the state’s elementary and middle school assessments as well as all June and August Regents exams be canceled.
If the federal government denies the state’s waiver request, only 4 of the June Regents exams will be administered.
