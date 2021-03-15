Sunday night fire destroys Hammond barn

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Amish barn in the town of Hammond is a total loss following a fire late Sunday.
The call came in at around 11:30 p.m. from a vehicle driving past the barn, which is located at 1182 State Route 37.
No injuries were reported.
The Hammond Fire Department received mutual aid from Brier Hill, Morristown, Heuvelton, and Redwood fire departments.
Also at the scene were the Morristown Junior Fire Fighters, Morristown Auxiliary, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
