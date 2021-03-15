Villages to hold elections Tuesday

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Tuesday, a number of villages in the north country will hold elections.
The competitive Copenhagen race will see several candidates on the ballot.
Two residents are running for the mayor’s seat. Four people will go head-to-head to be village trustees.
Sue Parker has been running the Copenhagen elections for more than 2 decades.
This year she called on the county board of elections for a bit of help and the county plans to send 4 elections inspectors to the polls.
“I definitely appreciate the fact that they’re coming to help, you know. It has been a bit overwhelming so I will appreciate their help,” said Parker, Copenhagen clerk.
Meanwhile, the villages of Theresa and Richville have vacant trustee seats, and no candidates.
We’ll report on elections results Tuesday on our late broadcasts.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.