Your Turn: feedback on firefighter’s death, no quarantine & eviction moratorium

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peyton Morse, the 21 year old Watertown firefighter who suffered a medical emergency during a fire academy training exercise, died last week:
What a great loss to the community. Seems like this young man is the kind we need more of.
Penny Wilson
My condolences to his entire family. Such an exceptional man and certainly touched many lives.
Beverly Byers Shepard
That fire academy has to be seriously investigated.
Nancy Harris-Hammill
Starting next month, the state will no longer require people coming from other parts of the United States to quarantine:
Good. Now kill the stupid mask mandate and open up New York 100%!
Nicole Rose
Why not wait until everyone that wants the shots gets them and then do this.
Jake Mcmanus
The state’s eviction moratorium ends April 30. Landlords are gearing up to evict tenants who haven’t paid their rent during the pandemic:
Now there’s going to be masses of homeless people over this that will not have the money to pay when it comes time.
Adam Dean
It’s about time. The landlords have suffered greatly and need to be paid. Do the right thing. Pay your bills.
Tim Irey
