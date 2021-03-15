Your Turn: feedback on firefighter’s death, no quarantine & eviction moratorium

By Diane Rutherford | March 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 4:00 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peyton Morse, the 21 year old Watertown firefighter who suffered a medical emergency during a fire academy training exercise, died last week:

What a great loss to the community. Seems like this young man is the kind we need more of.

Penny Wilson

My condolences to his entire family. Such an exceptional man and certainly touched many lives.

Beverly Byers Shepard

That fire academy has to be seriously investigated.

Nancy Harris-Hammill

Starting next month, the state will no longer require people coming from other parts of the United States to quarantine:

Good. Now kill the stupid mask mandate and open up New York 100%!

Nicole Rose

Why not wait until everyone that wants the shots gets them and then do this.

Jake Mcmanus

The state’s eviction moratorium ends April 30. Landlords are gearing up to evict tenants who haven’t paid their rent during the pandemic:

Now there’s going to be masses of homeless people over this that will not have the money to pay when it comes time.

Adam Dean

It’s about time. The landlords have suffered greatly and need to be paid. Do the right thing. Pay your bills.

Tim Irey

