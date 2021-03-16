Arts All-Star: Kambylle Allen

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kambylle Allen sees the world as if it’s art.
“Everything I look at, I always look from an art standpoint,” the Belleville Henderson artist said.
She’s this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
She says she’s spent much of the pandemic drawing in her room.
“It keeps me from feeling down about, like, what I couldn’t do,” she said.
While she has no specific colleges in mind, she plans to learn art therapy so she can help children, who she says have brains that are “just one big mystery.”
