Beverly T. Conklin, 95, of Clayton and formerly of Richville

She was born on September 27, 1925 in Gouverneur, to the late, Judson and Gertrude Jones Jennings. She graduated from Potsdam High. Bev married Judson Thornton on April 24, 1943 and he died on March 19, 1960, she then married Curtis Conklin on May 16, 1964 he died on December 20, 2013. She was a mental therapy aide at Marcy Psychiatric Center in Marcy, New York.