CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beverly T. Conklin, 95, of Clayton and formerly of Richville, died on March 16, 2021, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. A private burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Christine Matthews of Clayton, stepsons, Edward and his wife Ruth Conklin of DeKalb, Norman Conklin of Watertown, Vickie Comacho of Arizona, Cheryl and her husband Carl Clark of Harrisville, a sister, Mary Cowles of Plattsburg, 3 grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by her son Danford Thornton on June 20, 1976 and her brother Rodney Jennings.
She was born on September 27, 1925 in Gouverneur, to the late, Judson and Gertrude Jones Jennings. She graduated from Potsdam High. Bev married Judson Thornton on April 24, 1943 and he died on March 19, 1960, she then married Curtis Conklin on May 16, 1964 he died on December 20, 2013. She was a mental therapy aide at Marcy Psychiatric Center in Marcy, New York.
She enjoyed knitting, animals of all kinds and gardening. She loved her cats Lucy and Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street N.W., Suite 200, Washington, DC, 20087.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
