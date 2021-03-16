Career-Tech All-Star: Anna Spaulding

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna Spaulding wants to make people look and feel better about themselves.
The cosmetology student is learning her craft at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield and is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
She enjoys doing hair and makeup and last year developed a fascination for chemistry. She wants to use both interests to someday develop her own product line.
She’s committed to the University of Toledo and plans to study pharmaceutical science, concentrating on cosmetic formulation and design.
Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.
