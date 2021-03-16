Ceramic Arts Lecture - Everson Museum

During the first national lockdown in England, Perry and his wife, psychotherapist Philippa Perry, began hosting a documentary series called Grayson’s Art Club that features celebrity guests and encourages the British public to send in their art based on a weekly theme chosen by Perry. During the show’s intro Perry explains, “I believe that art can help get us through this crisis. It can help us explore our creativity, inspire and console us, and tell us some truths about who we really are.”