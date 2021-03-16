Chick-fil-A gets nod from Watertown city lawmakers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A checks off another box.
The Watertown city council Monday night unanimously approved the restaurant’s site plan for a building off Arsenal Street where there used to be a Ruby Tuesday.
The plan has bounced back and forth from planning board to council to address concerns with things like traffic and the fire department’s accessibility.
Approving the site plan was one of the final steps for the restaurant before it can start building.
Chick-fil-A reps have said they hope to be selling their famous chicken sandwiches by Fall of 2022
