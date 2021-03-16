A cold start, but milder in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s starting out cold Tuesday, but not as cold as Monday.
Temperatures were in the teens and single digits. We’ll have increasing clouds and it will warm up into the upper 30s.
It stays fairly mild overnight. Lows will be upper 20s.
Wednesday – St. Patrick’s Day – will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
There’s a small chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
Friday turns cooler. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.
Spring starts early Saturday morning. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
It will be sunny and in the upper 40s on Sunday.
Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
