2 counties plan vaccination clinics

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties both have COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
Jefferson County’s is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Jefferson Community College’s McVean gymnasium.
It’s for everyone currently eligible. You can determine your eligibility and make an appointment on Public Health’s website.
St. Lawrence County’s clinic is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19 at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House.
Check this website for eligibility requirements and to make an appointment.
