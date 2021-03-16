COVID claims another life, causes 48 new infections in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 48 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported one new COVID death Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 29 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 12 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,866 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 3 people are hospitalized and 57 are in isolation.
Another 156 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,780 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
There were 19 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,798 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Four people are hospitalized; 144 people are in mandatory isolation and 296 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,568 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
No new deaths were reported Tuesday in the county. The death toll remains at 92.
Officials also reported 17 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,488 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 110 cases are active and 6 people are hospitalized.
