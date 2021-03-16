OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Daniel J. Earl, 81, of Ogdensburg will be private per his request. Mr. Earl passed away on Monday afternoon, March 15, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Daniel J. Earl was born on December 16, 1939 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Henry and Elinor (Cole) Earl. He was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. On August 20th, 1960 he married Victoria LaFlair. After graduation he worked in the construction field for many years before being appointed Director of Buildings and Assessments for the City of Ogdensburg. He retired after 27 years of service. Daniel enjoyed Syracuse Basketball, hunting, fishing, bird watching and Western movies. He loved cooking for his family and caring for his grandchildren.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Victoria Earl, eight children: Kelly (Brian) Medhurst, Daniel (Linda) Earl Jr., Scott A. Earl, Angela (Carlos Tosca) Earl, Darin A. Earl, KC Earl, Aaron (Kari Gardner) Earl and Elinor (Bert) Compo. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Elinor Earl and his three brothers: Berton, Arthur and Robert Earl.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Route 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.
