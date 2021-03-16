Daniel J. Earl, 81, of Ogdensburg

Daniel J. Earl was born on December 16, 1939 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Henry and Elinor (Cole) Earl. He was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. On August 20th, 1960 he married Victoria LaFlair. After graduation he worked in the construction field for many years before being appointed Director of Buildings and Assessments for the City of Ogdensburg. He retired after 27 years of service. Daniel enjoyed Syracuse Basketball, hunting, fishing, bird watching and Western movies. He loved cooking for his family and caring for his grandchildren.