Elections underway in some north country villages

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some north country residents went to the polls Tuesday to vote in village elections.
In Copenhagen, residents were casting ballots to elect a mayor and trustees.
Mayor Kenneth Clarke and trustees Gary Parker and Gerald Snyder are all challenged this year by Mark Souva, Ron Vogt, and Shareef Stokley.
The villages of Richville and Theresa are also holding elections, but no candidates are running for the open trustee seats.
Polls are open until 9 p.m.
We’ll have results Tuesday night at 10 and 11.
