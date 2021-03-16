Former state senator H. Douglas Barclay dies at age 88

While Doug’s career took him far and wide, his heart belonged to the North Country. He was the 7th generation to live on the family farm in Pulaski, the place he loved the most. He was a tireless advocate for his hometown. Doug played a leading role fundraising for the Pulaski Fire Company, the Northern Oswego County Ambulance Service and the Pulaski Health Center. Doug recognized the importance of tourism in the area and could often be heard saying that the Salmon River and Lake Ontario were the premier fisheries in the country.