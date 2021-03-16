Former state senator H. Douglas Barclay dies at age 88

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One of the north country’s longest serving and most influential politicians has died. Former state senator H. Douglas Barclay died at his home in Pulaski Sunday.
Barclay represented northern New York in the state Senate from 1964 until his retirement in 1984. He was a leading Republican, at a time when Republicans not only dominated north country politics but were influential statewide as well.
In a statement Monday night, state Republican chairman Nick Langworthy hailed Barclay as “the definition of a statesman, who proudly represented America abroad and New York in the state senate.
“His distinguished service has inspired generations of leaders, most notably his own son, our great Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay.”
From the obituary for Barclay, posted by the Foster Hax Funeral Home:
H. Douglas Barclay, age 88, of Pulaski, New York, passed away peacefully March 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Doug was the only child of Dorothy (Moody) and Hugh Barclay born on July 5, 1932 in New York City. He attended school in Pulaski, for a time in a one-room schoolhouse, and then entered St. Paul’s School (1951) and Yale University (1955). He served in the United States Army (1955-57). Following his service, Doug attended Syracuse University College of Law (1961) and upon graduation he joined the Syracuse law firm Hiscock, Cowie, Bruce, Lee & Mawhinney (predecessor of Barclay Damon, LLP) where he practiced law as a named partner for over 40 years.
In 1964, Doug was elected to the New York State Senate where he was honored to serve for 20 years. He sponsored major legislation in housing, criminal justice, court reform and economic development before his retirement in 1984.
Doug continued to be active in politics advising many local, state, and federal campaigns. In 2003, President George W. Bush nominated, and the U.S. Senate confirmed Doug as United States Ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador where he served until to 2006. As Ambassador, he was highly regarded by diplomats as an affable and capable foreign service officer who always looked after America’s interest.
Doug also had a variety of business interests and served on many corporate boards, among them Syracuse Supply, as Chair of the Board (1988 to 2003) and Key Bank as General Counsel and Secretary (1971 to 1989).
Additionally, Doug was committed to his community. He served on many University Boards including the Board of Syracuse University as Chair from 1992-1998. He was also President of the Syracuse Metropolitan Development Association from 1991 to 2003.
While Doug’s career took him far and wide, his heart belonged to the North Country. He was the 7th generation to live on the family farm in Pulaski, the place he loved the most. He was a tireless advocate for his hometown. Doug played a leading role fundraising for the Pulaski Fire Company, the Northern Oswego County Ambulance Service and the Pulaski Health Center. Doug recognized the importance of tourism in the area and could often be heard saying that the Salmon River and Lake Ontario were the premier fisheries in the country.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sara “Dee Dee” (Seiter) Barclay; his five children Katie (Jim) Coyne, David (Alexandra) Barclay, Dorothy Chynoweth, Susan Barclay and Will (Margaret) Barclay; and ten grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held 1:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm March 18, 2021 at the Foster Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. A private service and burial will take place at Pulaski Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug’s name may be made to FSHD Society, fshdsociety.org, or charity of your choosing.
