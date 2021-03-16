Fort Drum gets new fire engine

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Fort Drum Fire Department has a new, much-needed fire engine.
It arrived at Fire Station 2 Monday morning.
The 2021 Pierce Saber engine features a 1,500 gallon-per-minute pump and six-person cab.
“This new engine is going to provide crew continuity because we can have six firefighters in one vehicle, and we’re not going to have the wear and tear of sending two apparatus to the scene,” Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet said.
Six apparatus were taken out of service in 2019 because of frame rot and structural issues.
About this time last year, Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Service received a refurbished fire engine and the staff expects to receive another new engine by March 2022.
Brunet said that a small aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus also will be added to the fleet next year.
“This new fire engine gets us back to where we need to be,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.