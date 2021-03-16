Highlights & scores: action on the high school hardwood

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school basketball dominated the local sports schedule Monday night.
In girls’ action, General Brown visited South Jefferson.
Here are highlights:
- Emma Dupee with the first 2 points of the game for the Lions.
- The pass ahead to Karsyn Fields for the layup.
- Emma Shafer went down low for South Jefferson with the basket.
- Jackie Piddock slices her way to the bucket for 2.
- Lily Dupee says the bank is open for the Lions.
- The pass from Jackie Piddock to Macy Shultz for the basket.
- The Spartans make fast break -- Taylor Scoville with the finish.
- Jackie Piddock with the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.
- It’s Piddock again, 17 to 11 Spartans.
- Piddock showing her skills at driving to the bucket.
- Emma Dupee stops and pops for 2.
- Macy Shultz finds a lane to the bucket.
- Kori Nichols for General Brown puts in 2.
- Jackie Piddock takes it to the hoop.
Final score: South Jefferson 70, General Brown 54.
Larries vs. Flyers
St. Lawrence Central hosted Norwood-Norfolk in boys’ basketball.
The Flyers were off to a fast start.
- Ryan Lashomb slices to the hoop for the opening bucket.
- Owen Haas off the steal, making it 4-0 Flyers.
- Matt Richards to Lashomb for 2 more.
- Hayden Perkins pops from the paint to put the Larries on the board at 8-2.
- Jayden Ashley with the steal, drains one of his six 3-pointers for 26 points.
- Lashomb to Cayden St. Andrews for the transition basket.
- Xavier Shattuck starts an 18-3 run for St. Lawrence Central with the baseline J.
- Dryden Spinner with the step-back bucket -- and one!
The Larries go on beat the Flyers 83-53, despite a game-best 28 points from the Flyers’ Noah Dominy.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 70, General Brown 54
Copenhagen 61, Carthage 34
Indian River 60, Immaculate Heart 35
Salmon River 40, Brushton-Moira 38
Saranac Lake 28, Tupper Lake 23
Malone 57, Massena 39
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 61, Thousand Islands 48
Hermon-DeKalb 69, Hammond 37
Edwards-Knox 49, Colton-Pierrepont 39
Canton 58, Potsdam 44
St. Lawrence Central 83, Norwood-Norfolk 53
OFA 70, Madrid-Waddington 63
Heuvelton 45, Lisbon 27
Harrisville 47, Indian River 39
Boys’ high school hockey
Malone 6, Potsdam 3
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 9, Canton 4
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, Watertown 0
