Highlights & scores: action on the high school hardwood

Highlights & score: action on the high school hardwood
By Mel Busler | March 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 7:40 AM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school basketball dominated the local sports schedule Monday night.

In girls’ action, General Brown visited South Jefferson.

Here are highlights:

- Emma Dupee with the first 2 points of the game for the Lions.

- The pass ahead to Karsyn Fields for the layup.

- Emma Shafer went down low for South Jefferson with the basket.

- Jackie Piddock slices her way to the bucket for 2.

- Lily Dupee says the bank is open for the Lions.

- The pass from Jackie Piddock to Macy Shultz for the basket.

- The Spartans make fast break -- Taylor Scoville with the finish.

-  Jackie Piddock with the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

- It’s Piddock again, 17 to 11 Spartans.

- Piddock showing her skills at driving to the bucket.

It was South Jefferson vs. General Brown in girls' high school basketball Monday.
It was South Jefferson vs. General Brown in girls' high school basketball Monday. (Source: WWNY)

- Emma Dupee stops and pops for 2.

- Macy Shultz finds a lane to the bucket.

- Kori Nichols for General Brown puts in 2.

- Jackie Piddock takes it to the hoop.

Final score: South Jefferson 70, General Brown 54.

Larries vs. Flyers

St. Lawrence Central hosted Norwood-Norfolk in boys’ basketball.

The Flyers were off to a fast start.

- Ryan Lashomb slices to the hoop for the opening bucket.

- Owen Haas off the steal, making it 4-0 Flyers.

- Matt Richards to Lashomb for 2 more.

- Hayden Perkins pops from the paint to put the Larries on the board at 8-2.

- Jayden Ashley with the steal, drains one of his six 3-pointers for 26 points.

- Lashomb to Cayden St. Andrews for the transition basket.

- Xavier Shattuck starts an 18-3 run for St. Lawrence Central with the baseline J.

- Dryden Spinner with the step-back bucket -- and one!

The Larries go on beat the Flyers 83-53, despite a game-best 28 points from the Flyers’ Noah Dominy.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 70, General Brown 54

Copenhagen 61, Carthage 34

Indian River 60, Immaculate Heart 35

Salmon River 40, Brushton-Moira 38

Saranac Lake 28, Tupper Lake 23

Malone 57, Massena 39

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 61, Thousand Islands 48

Hermon-DeKalb 69, Hammond 37

Edwards-Knox 49, Colton-Pierrepont 39

Canton 58, Potsdam 44

St. Lawrence Central 83, Norwood-Norfolk 53

OFA 70, Madrid-Waddington 63

Heuvelton 45, Lisbon 27

Harrisville 47, Indian River 39

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 6, Potsdam 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 9, Canton 4

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, Watertown 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.