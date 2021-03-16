January jobless rates released, tri-county region sees little year-to-year change

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It may be March, but the state has just released its unemployment numbers for the month of January.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly year-to-year. In January of 2020, the jobless rate was 7.3 percent. This year, it was 7.1 percent.
In December, 6.3 percent of people were out of work.
In Lewis County, the unemployment rate rose from 7.4 percent to 7.6 percent. The jobless rate was 6 percent in December 2020.
St. Lawrence County’s rate inched up from 6.4 percent in January 2020 to 7 percent in January 2021.
It was 5.9 percent in December.
The state’s rate overall took a big hit year to year. It was 8.8 percent in January and 3.8 percent the year before.
