Larry Drake, of Lake Ozonia

LAKE OZONIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry Drake passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 5th, 2021.
Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately.
Larry was born on April 7, 1954, son of the late Lyndon and Barbara (Hazen) Drake. He graduated from Salmon River High School and Canton ATC. He married Annie Jobin at their home in Moira on July 22, 1989, with family and friends in attendance. Larry worked at and later managed the family Agway and was also a partner in the family florist business in Moira.
Larry loved gardening and welding. His talent, creativity, and craftsmanship were well known. His unique style will live on through his many creations especially at the camps at Lake Ozonia. His “need for speed” was evident, as he enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. A man with a generous heart and gentle spirit, Larry loved the north country and especially Lake Ozonia.
He is survived by his wife, Annie, a son, Jason of Florida, his granddaughter, Luna, family, and friends.
Memorials in his honor can be made to Tri Town Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
