Lewis County man accused of assaulting child

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Copenhagen man is accused of lashing a 3-year-old with a cell phone charging cord.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old David Sutton was arrested after a mandated child abuse reporter noticed lash marks on the child’s arm on March 2.
Sutton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.
He was issued tickets to appear in Denmark town court at a later date.
Lewis County Child Protective Service and the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York assisted in the investigation.
