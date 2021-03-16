Lewis County man accused of assaulting child

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff | March 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 6:39 AM

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Copenhagen man is accused of lashing a 3-year-old with a cell phone charging cord.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old David Sutton was arrested after a mandated child abuse reporter noticed lash marks on the child’s arm on March 2.

Sutton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.

He was issued tickets to appear in Denmark town court at a later date.

Lewis County Child Protective Service and the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York assisted in the investigation.

