CAPE CORAL, F.L. (WWNY) - Linda Ann Drake, 67, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed on to her Lord on March 12, 2021 in Cape Coral, FL, after a long-fought battle with lung cancer.
Born July 20, 1953, a daughter of Clarence and Mildred Disotell and attended Carthage High School.
She married Jamie Drake August 7, 1993 at the Theresa Presbyterian Church.
Linda was a machine tender for Champion International, Deferiet, NY, for 21 years and a waitress for Miss Laura’s Diner, Theresa, NY, for 5 years.
She truly loved this life and her passion for her family and friends showed every day and sometimes expressed through her music, playing guitar and piano. She also enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, cards, NASCAR and traveling.
Survivors include her husband Jamie “Chip” Drake; a daughter, Angela Hunter and her companion, Curtis Eggleston, Bonita Springs, FL; a son, William “Bill” and Andrea Burns, Orwell, NY; a brother, Clarence Disotell, Bradenton, FL; a sister, Isabelle “Izzy” and Sonny Windover, Virginia Beach, VA; two grandsons, Christopher Loran, Ft. Campbell, KY and Colby Hunter, Alexandria Bay, NY; a granddaughter, Courtney Burns, Dover, DE.
She is predeceased by her parents and a sister Marsha.
There will be a Graveside service 11 am, Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
Donations in Linda’s name may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
