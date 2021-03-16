Mary Kathryn Boice, of Watertown

As a child, Mary was known for her imagination and kindness. As a mother and grandmother, she encouraged creativity in every endeavor. She introduced the children in her life to the symphony, plays, literature, sewing, tea parties, and made every trek through nature an uplifting adventure. Her patience was unwavering as she sat young children on stacks of books in front of a sewing machine, guided their hands through rolling out pie dough, and joined them in making art projects out of finger paints and glitter. As children grew, she exhibited bravery and unshakable calm when she taught each of her children, grandchildren and even one daughter-in-law how to drive, never raising her voice, even through public square (there are some stories!). Her infectious laughter was a part of every endeavor; she taught everyone around her to look for the humor in life and to see light even in the darkest hour.