Ogdensburg mayor arraigned on harassment charge

TOWN OF FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of second-degree harassment stemming from an incident during a protest outside Ogdensburg City Hall.
Skelly was virtually arraigned on the charge in Fowler Town Court before Justice Tim Knowlton. The case was moved to Fowler after other judges cited conflicts of interest.
It’s alleged that on the evening of December 9 Skelly was getting ready to enter city hall when he pushed then-fire captain Gerald Mack to the ground.
Mack was there with firefighters and others to protest the cut of seven fire department jobs.
Skelly has retained Peter Dumas as his lawyer.
His next court appearance will be April 20.
