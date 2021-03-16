Peyton Morse relative demands answers -- & justice

Stan Morse, demanding justice for Peyton
By Lexi Bruening | March 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 12:55 PM

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the north country continues to mourn the loss of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse, his godfather -- and great-uncle -- is demanding justice.

Stan Morse drove two days from North Carolina to Montour Falls to protest the New York State Academy of Fire Science, where Peyton suffered a medical emergency during training and later died.

Stan brought signs in protest. He believes the fire academy has a history of safety issues and now he’s looking for answers.

“I’m here today because I am furious, I’m devastated, and I want to be heard,” he said.

Academy of Fire Science, Montour Falls, N.Y.
