Peyton Morse relative demands answers -- & justice

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the north country continues to mourn the loss of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse, his godfather -- and great-uncle -- is demanding justice.
Stan Morse drove two days from North Carolina to Montour Falls to protest the New York State Academy of Fire Science, where Peyton suffered a medical emergency during training and later died.
Stan brought signs in protest. He believes the fire academy has a history of safety issues and now he’s looking for answers.
“I’m here today because I am furious, I’m devastated, and I want to be heard,” he said.
