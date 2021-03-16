Police: 3 year old child eats drug-infused candy, mother arrested

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman has been arrested after her 3 year old child ate drug-infused candy.
State police charged 29 year old Kendra Wright with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police, Wright had a candy bar infused with THC, a compound found in cannabis.
On February 19, troopers say Wright’s 3 year old child ate a portion of the candy bar and was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where the child was treated and released.
Wright was released and ordered to appear in court at a later date.
State police used the incident to caution the public about food products containing THC packaged to look like candy, soda and other ingestible food items.
“Many of these items are packaged to appear as a commercialized store product, but contain unregulated levels of THC, which, by itself, is a controlled substance. These products are illegal in New York State and anyone found in possession are subject to arrest,” police wrote in a news release.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.