Sounding off: Veterans say their standard-issue earplugs caused hearing loss

Veterans claim in a lawsuit that their earplugs were defective in design and did not effectively prevent hearing loss, a claim the companies deny. The Combat Arms Earplugs - Version 2 were developed by Aearo Technologies, which was later purchased by 3M. The earplug is intended to be worn two ways: The dark end would protect against continuous noise, and the yellow end would protect against loud noises, such as gunfire, while still allowing some noise, such as verbal commands, to be heard. (Source: Daniel Heffner, InvestigateTV)