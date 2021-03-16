St. Lawrence County man accused in alleged stabbing

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of stabbing someone during what police are calling a domestic violence incident.
Massena police didn’t release many details but said 28-year-old Dillon Richie was charged Monday with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the victim was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.
Richie was arraigned in Massena town court and committed to St. Lawrence County jail.
