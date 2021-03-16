State’s attorney general asked to investigate Watertown firefighter’s death

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Rochester-area lawmaker wants the state’s attorney general to investigate the death of Peyton Morse, the Watertown firefighter who died after suffering a medical emergency during training at the State Academy of Fire Science.
Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R. - 134th District) sent a letter to Attorney General Letitia James, calling on her to look into what happened to Morse at the Montour Falls facility.
On March 3, Morse suffered a medical emergency during mask confidence training, in which the trainee’s mask is obstructed with a cloth or wax paper to simulate a smoke filled room. Then the recruit is then challenged by a series of obstacles.
It’s unclear exactly what went wrong during the exercise, but Morse became unresponsive.
He died in a Pennsylvania hospital 9 days later.
A spokesperson for the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services said last week that certain instructors at the academy administratively removed from the training schedule while the incident is investigated.
