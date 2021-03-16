WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
By Larissa FastHorseDirected By Leigh SilvermanStarring Bobby Cannavale, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck and Alia ShawkatPremieres March 25th, 2021 at 8:00PM ET (and will be available for four days after premiere)
Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny comedy finds a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambling to create a pageant that manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. “A delicious roasting” (NY Times) of the politics of entertainment and political correctness, The Thanksgiving Play puts the American origin story in the comedy-crosshairs.
