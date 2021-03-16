Tomorrow’s Health: exhaustion, men’s death risk & dental anxiety

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Men who experience exhaustion at home or work may be at greater risk of suffering a heart attack.
Researchers in Europe found the risk was even higher for those who were divorced, widowed, or never married or widowed due to a lack of social support.
Men’s death risk
A new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal finds older men have a 60 percent greater risk of death than women.
Researchers examined participants in 28 countries and believe smoking and heart disease contributed to these mortality rates.
Children’s dental anxiety
A team of dentists and researchers in England are examining whether cognitive behavioral therapy, rather than anesthesia, could help children with dental anxiety.
Kids with poor oral health may end up with dental infections and tooth decay.
