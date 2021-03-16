Weekend fight in Norwood leads to arrests

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people were arrested following a fight at a trailer park in Norwood over the weekend.
Norwood village police say a village resident was punched in the face and threatened with a knife in a confrontation Saturday night at the Maple Street trailer park.
Arrested were 48-year-old David Woodward and 28-year-old Joshua Woodward, both of Heuvelton.
David Woodward was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree assault, and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Joshua Woodward was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and sixth-degree conspiracy.
They were arraigned virtually in Morristown town court and released pending further court action.
An order of protection was issued for the victim.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.