Alexandria Bay man accused of assaulting neighbor with baseball bat

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 37 year old Alexandria Bay man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat.
State police arrested Patrick Belden of 38 Walton Street, Apartment 5, on Tuesday.
According to police, Belden was armed with a bat when he broke into a neighbor’s apartment.
Belden allegedly forced the 49 year old man to leave his apartment and move to the building’s basement.
Police said that’s where Belden assaulted his neighbor with the bat.
The alleged victim was treated at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay and released.
Belden faces the following charges:
- first-degree burglary
- second-degree kidnapping
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- second-degree assault
- second-degree strangulation
- fourth-degree criminal mischief
- second-degree menacing
Belden was arraigned in Watertown City Court and sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $15,000 bail or $75,000 bond.
