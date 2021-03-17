Brothers team up to bring games to those who can’t attend

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At Copenhagen Central, not every fan can get in the stands for game day because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they can get to a screen to watch.
Brothers Cole and Tanner Souva are a team of two making sure nobody has to miss out.
“It started out as a way for me to give the people who cannot go to be able to be in the game and see what’s going on,” Tanner said.
The boys borrow camera equipment from the school, but the programming is totally original.
“The program that I use to track the scores, that is custom built,” Tanner said. “I built that myself.”
Some streams will gather hundreds of viewers.
“It makes me feel pretty great that they take the time to watch it,” Cole said. Even though they stay home for their safety, they can still watch the game and cheer on their son or grandson.
Senior cheerleader Ariana Rivera-Corona has family in Puerto Rico who use the stream to watch her perform as well.
“Honestly, they do this all for free,” she said. “They’re doing it for volunteer work and it’s amazing. I think it shows the good things a tiny community brings to us.”
Tanner is currently studying computer information technology at Jefferson Community College and Cole intends to study aerospace engineering when he graduates.
But they also have plans for the future of their stream.
“I definitely hope to turn this into a business,” Tanner said.
“Maybe we could try to hopefully turn this into a club,” Cole said. “That is what we’re hoping on.
While they work toward those goals, they say they’re just enjoying the experience and having fun as brothers and helping their community.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.