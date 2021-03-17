Cuomo, asked about sex harassment accusations, deflects

The people of New York agree with him on that. People of New York - in the poll Marcia was mentioning, the Siena poll - said 50 to 35 or something like that, that I should not resign. 35 said I should resign. By the way, 35 percent would say I should resign anyway. (laughs) 35 percent, there’s always been 35 percent against me, just on the normal political spectrum. So President Biden’s position is consistent with New Yorkers’ position, is consistent with the Siena poll, is consistent with my position. I’m not gonna resign. Find out the facts and we’ll take it from there.