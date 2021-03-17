Cuomo continues 11 PM bar, restaurant curfew, even as others lifted

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo continued an 11 PM curfew on “food and beverage establishments” Wednesday, even as he lifted the curfew for a variety of other businesses.
Cuomo announced the 11 PM curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted effective April 5.
The 11 PM curfew on bars and restaurants and 12 AM curfew on catered events remains in effect, but Cuomo did hold out the possibility that will change.
“We’re evaluating both now, and we will have an announcement on them in April,” the governor said.
The curfew on bars and restaurants was extended from 10 PM to 11 PM in early February.
