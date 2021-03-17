Cuomo vaccinated at Harlem popup clinic

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now vaccinated against COVID-19.
At least he will be once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was shot into his arm Wednesday has time to take full effect. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson formula requires only one dose.
The governor was vaccinated at a popup clinic at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.
It’s one of several clinics the state has set up to reach traditionally underserved black and brown communities that were hit disproportionately hard during the pandemic.
The governor has said many times that Blacks had died from COVID-19 at twice the rate as whites and Hispanics at one-and-a-half times the rate.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.