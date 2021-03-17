Ellen Jury, 72, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ellen Jury, 72, of Humphrey Road, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.
Ellen was born on March 19, 1948 in Passaic, NJ to the late Robert and Elanore Miller-Perry. After graduating from High School, she got into bookkeeping.
On April 1, 2005, Ellen married Charles Jury in their home in Cape Vincent.
Along with her husband, Charles, Ellen is survived by her siblings; Ruth Jacobs, Midland Park, NJ, and Robert (Beth) Perry, FL, nieces; Gail (Pat) O’Malley, Leann (Larry) Palmer, Jill (Ray) Krarakas, and Michele (Doug) Estelle, and six great nieces and nephews.
Ellen is predeceased by her parents, a brother; Paul Perry, a sister-in-law; Carolyn McCoy, a brother-in-law; Lee Jacobs, and a nephew; Michael McCoy.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 20, from 5-7PM with a funeral service immediately following at 7PM at Cleveland Funeral Home 188 Broadway St., Cape Vincent, NY, 13618. Burial at the Sandbay Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.