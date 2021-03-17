‘Fall’ sports practices get underway at General Brown

By Mel Busler | March 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 7:51 AM

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Practice has begun for the Fall 2 schedule -- high school sports that did not take place in the fall moved to the spring season.

It looks like a normal day at General Brown with the soccer team on the field practicing, until you look at the calendar and realize this fall sport is being held in the spring because of COVID-19.

Jose Bernier was running a practice for coach Phil Jenner, who had a prior commitment.

Meanwhile, coach Will Covey ushering in another fall sport that is being played this spring: girls’ tennis.

You can hear from both coaches in the video as they talk about how happy they are to be preparing for a season, no matter what time of year it is.

Copenhagen and Carthage faced off in boy's basketball Tuesday. (Source: WWNY)

Copenhagen hosted Carthage in boys’ basketball.

Here are highlights:

- Clayton Parkin takes it to the hoop -- 13-4 Golden Knights.

- Garrett Tufo with the put-back for 2 -- Golden Knights by 9.

- It’s Garrett Tufo once again down low for the bucket.

- Caleb Ashlaw for Carthage from the charity stripe.

- Cody Powis from beyond the arc -- all net.

- Lucas Graves also drains the trey for the Golden Knights.

- Third quarter: Garrett Tufo with the rebound and the basket.

- Lucas Graves with the top-of-the-key jumper.

Final score: Copenhagen 68, Carthage 44.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 68, Carthage 44

Sackets Harbor 76, South Lewis 51

General Brown 64, South Jefferson 58

Salmon River 43, Brushton-Moira 32

Saranac Lake 66, Tupper Lake 36

Malone 66, Massena 56

Girls’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 25, South Lewis 11

Copenhagen 77, Harrisville 11

Hammond 74, Hermon-DeKalb 17

Gouverneur 67, Morristown 18

Saranac Lake 40, Tupper Lake 20

Canton 54, Potsdam 30

Norwood-Norfolk 49, St. Lawrence Central 41

Madrid-Waddington 51, OFA 45

Heuvelton 58, Lisbon 25

Edwards-Knox 54, Colton-Pierrepont 29

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 53, Clarkson 46

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 10, Massena 2

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, South Jefferson 0

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Cortland 14, SUNY Potsdam 6

