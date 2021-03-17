‘Fall’ sports practices get underway at General Brown

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Practice has begun for the Fall 2 schedule -- high school sports that did not take place in the fall moved to the spring season.
It looks like a normal day at General Brown with the soccer team on the field practicing, until you look at the calendar and realize this fall sport is being held in the spring because of COVID-19.
Jose Bernier was running a practice for coach Phil Jenner, who had a prior commitment.
Meanwhile, coach Will Covey ushering in another fall sport that is being played this spring: girls’ tennis.
You can hear from both coaches in the video as they talk about how happy they are to be preparing for a season, no matter what time of year it is.
Copenhagen hosted Carthage in boys’ basketball.
Here are highlights:
- Clayton Parkin takes it to the hoop -- 13-4 Golden Knights.
- Garrett Tufo with the put-back for 2 -- Golden Knights by 9.
- It’s Garrett Tufo once again down low for the bucket.
- Caleb Ashlaw for Carthage from the charity stripe.
- Cody Powis from beyond the arc -- all net.
- Lucas Graves also drains the trey for the Golden Knights.
- Third quarter: Garrett Tufo with the rebound and the basket.
- Lucas Graves with the top-of-the-key jumper.
Final score: Copenhagen 68, Carthage 44.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 68, Carthage 44
Sackets Harbor 76, South Lewis 51
General Brown 64, South Jefferson 58
Salmon River 43, Brushton-Moira 32
Saranac Lake 66, Tupper Lake 36
Malone 66, Massena 56
Girls’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 25, South Lewis 11
Copenhagen 77, Harrisville 11
Hammond 74, Hermon-DeKalb 17
Gouverneur 67, Morristown 18
Saranac Lake 40, Tupper Lake 20
Canton 54, Potsdam 30
Norwood-Norfolk 49, St. Lawrence Central 41
Madrid-Waddington 51, OFA 45
Heuvelton 58, Lisbon 25
Edwards-Knox 54, Colton-Pierrepont 29
Women’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 53, Clarkson 46
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 10, Massena 2
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, South Jefferson 0
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Cortland 14, SUNY Potsdam 6
