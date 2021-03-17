Fallen firefighter escorted to funeral home in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fallen firefighter Peyton Morse was escorted Wednesday from Watertown to Cummings Funeral Home in Clayton.
Part of the procession was the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department, where Morse volunteered while he was at Sienna College.
“Numbing. It shows that the brotherhood in the fire service is a big thing - the care, the support that is given to us and the respect, no matter what agency you’re from, whether it’s career or volunteer, is huge,” said <Jason Geary, deputy chief, Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department.
Calling hours for Peyton Morse will be held Thursday, March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.
Morse’s funeral mass will be celebrated at the church Friday at 11 a.m.
