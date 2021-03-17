Fallen firefighter escorted to funeral home in Clayton

Fallen firefighter Peyton Morse was escorted Wednesday from Watertown to Cummings Funeral Home in Clayton. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | March 17, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 6:02 PM

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fallen firefighter Peyton Morse was escorted Wednesday from Watertown to Cummings Funeral Home in Clayton.

Part of the procession was the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department, where Morse volunteered while he was at Sienna College.

"Numbing. It shows that the brotherhood in the fire service is a big thing - the care, the support that is given to us and the respect, no matter what agency you're from, whether it's career or volunteer, is huge," said Jason Geary, deputy chief, Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department.

Calling hours for Peyton Morse will be held Thursday, March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.

Morse’s funeral mass will be celebrated at the church Friday at 11 a.m.

