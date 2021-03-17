General Mennes: more than 7,000 Fort Drum soldiers have gotten COVID shot

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division is back from a deployment to Afghanistan.
We got a chance to sit down one-on-one with Major General Brian Mennes and wanted an update on COVID vaccines on post. Vaccines are available to all TRICARE beneficiaries ages 16 and up.
As for active duty soldiers, the general says around 7,100 of the 19,000 soldiers have gotten the shot.
President Biden has said he anticipates all adults should be vaccinated by the end of May.
We asked if that’s the right timeline on Fort Drum.
“I think the Army will. We have good access. So I think if they keep the flow going, I’m confident that if we can keep going, that we’ll match that, if not beat it,” said General Mennes.
You can see more of anchor Jeff Cole’s interview with the general next Tuesday at 6 p.m. on 7 News This Evening.
